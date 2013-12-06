Broccoli with Hot Sauce

"At the end of the day in the restaurant, I usually want something comforting, like pizza," says chef Jeremy Sewall of Lineage in Brookline, Massachusetts. Instead, he now cooks a big batch of vegetables and pumps up their flavor by dousing them with hot sauce. Plus: Vegetable Tips and Recipes More Healthy Vegetables
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 2 minutes. Drain well.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Add the broccoli florets and cook, stirring frequently, until just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the hot sauce over the broccoli and season with salt and pepper. Toss well to coat, then serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5489
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5