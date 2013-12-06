Broccoli with Hot Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Sewall
March 2011

"At the end of the day in the restaurant, I usually want something comforting, like pizza," says chef Jeremy Sewall of Lineage in Brookline, Massachusetts. Instead, he now cooks a big batch of vegetables and pumps up their flavor by dousing them with hot sauce. Plus: Vegetable Tips and Recipes    More Healthy Vegetables  

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of broccoli, cut into large florets (about 7 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce, preferably Cholula or Green Tabasco
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 2 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Add the broccoli florets and cook, stirring frequently, until just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the hot sauce over the broccoli and season with salt and pepper. Toss well to coat, then serve.

