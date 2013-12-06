Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade
Melissa Clark
August 2007

A briny, pungent sauce like this olive tapenade is a perfect accompaniment to steamed broccoli. Slideshows: More Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pitted kalamata olives (5 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons shredded basil leaves
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 5 oil-packed anchovies
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli, cut into 1-inch florets with about 2 inches of stem attached

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the olives, olive oil, shredded basil, capers, lemon juice, anchovies and smashed garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Scrape down the bowl, season the tapenade with pepper and puree until fairly smooth. Transfer the tapenade to a serving bowl.

Step 2    

In a large deep saucepan, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Fill a steamer basket with the broccoli, add it to the saucepan, cover and steam over high heat until the broccoli is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to a platter and serve with the tapenade.

