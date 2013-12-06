Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade

In a food processor, combine the olives, olive oil, shredded basil, capers, lemon juice, anchovies and smashed garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Scrape down the bowl, season the tapenade with pepper and puree until fairly smooth. Transfer the tapenade to a serving bowl.

Step 2

In a large deep saucepan, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Fill a steamer basket with the broccoli, add it to the saucepan, cover and steam over high heat until the broccoli is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to a platter and serve with the tapenade.