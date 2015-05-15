Broccoli Coleslaw with Bacon and Raisins
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Timothy Hollingsworth
June 2015

Chef Timothy Hollingsworth swaps thinly sliced broccoli florets for cabbage in this crunchy sweet-savory coleslaw. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 slices of bacon (4 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large head of broccoli (1 1/4 pounds), cut into bite-size florets and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup roasted unsalted sunflower seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. Arrange the bacon slices on the rack in a single layer. Bake for about 25 minutes, until browned and crisp. Drain on paper towels, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar and sugar; season with salt and pepper. Add the broccoli, raisins, onion, sunflower seeds and bacon and toss to coat evenly. Transfer the coleslaw to a serving bowl.

Make Ahead

The slaw (without the bacon and sunflower seeds) can be refrigerated for 1 day. Bring to room temperature and add the bacon and sunflower seeds right before serving.

