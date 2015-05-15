Broccoli Coleslaw with Bacon and Raisins

Chef Timothy Hollingsworth swaps thinly sliced broccoli florets for cabbage in this crunchy sweet-savory coleslaw. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. Arrange the bacon slices on the rack in a single layer. Bake for about 25 minutes, until browned and crisp. Drain on paper towels, then coarsely chop.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar and sugar; season with salt and pepper. Add the broccoli, raisins, onion, sunflower seeds and bacon and toss to coat evenly. Transfer the coleslaw to a serving bowl.
Make Ahead
The slaw (without the bacon and sunflower seeds) can be refrigerated for 1 day. Bring to room temperature and add the bacon and sunflower seeds right before serving.
