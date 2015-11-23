Broccoli-Cheddar Gratin
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Think of this as broccoli-cheddar soup without having to clean the blender: a classic combination with a brand new look. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, stems peeled and cut into pieces
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup coarse bread crumbs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°F. In a large pot, fitted with a steamer basket, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Place the broccoli in the steamer basket and cook, covered, until tender, about 7 minutes. Reserve broccoli.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheddar and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the sauce with the broccoli and place in an 8-inch square baking dish.

Step 3    

In a small heavy skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over low heat then toss the breadcrumbs in the butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the gratin.

Step 4    

Bake the gratin until the breadcrumbs are golden and the cheese sauce is bubbling around the edges of the dish, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, serve.

