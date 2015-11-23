Broccoli-Cheddar Gratin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 475°F. In a large pot, fitted with a steamer basket, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Place the broccoli in the steamer basket and cook, covered, until tender, about 7 minutes. Reserve broccoli.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheddar and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the sauce with the broccoli and place in an 8-inch square baking dish.

Step 3 In a small heavy skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over low heat then toss the breadcrumbs in the butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the gratin.