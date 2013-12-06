Broccoli Carpaccio with Grapes and Watercress
© Fredrika Stjärne
Luise Vindahl and David Frenkiel
October 2013

This super healthy broccoli salad is topped with a tangy yogurt-based dressing. Slideshows: Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 very fresh head of broccoli (12 ounces)—cut into large florets, stem peeled and reserved
  • 1 cup seedless green grapes, halved
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 2 ounces small watercress sprigs or pea shoots

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, sprinkle the pine nuts with the sea salt and toast over moderately low heat, shaking the skillet occasionally, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the yogurt with the mustard and honey.

Step 3    

Using a sharp knife or the slicing blade in a food processor, very thinly slice the broccoli florets and stem. Arrange the broccoli in a single layer on 4 plates. Top with the grapes, raisins and watercress and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish the carpaccio with the pine nuts and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with lively, fruit-forward northern Italian white wine.

