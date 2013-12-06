Broccoli Carpaccio with Grapes and Watercress

© Fredrika Stjärne
This super healthy broccoli salad is topped with a tangy yogurt-based dressing. Slideshows: Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, sprinkle the pine nuts with the sea salt and toast over moderately low heat, shaking the skillet occasionally, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the yogurt with the mustard and honey.
Step 3
Using a sharp knife or the slicing blade in a food processor, very thinly slice the broccoli florets and stem. Arrange the broccoli in a single layer on 4 plates. Top with the grapes, raisins and watercress and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish the carpaccio with the pine nuts and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Pair with lively, fruit-forward northern Italian white wine.
