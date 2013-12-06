Broccoli and Edamame Salad with Soy Vinaigrette

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Blanched broccoli gets mixed with fresh edamame in this great salad, which has a delicious lemon-garlic dressing. Slideshow: Great Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the broccoli into bite sized pieces. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.
Step 2
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 45 seconds or until bright green. Drain and place in the ice bath until fully chilled. Drain and then place in a large bowl. Stir in the edamame and bell pepper.
Step 3
In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.
Step 4
Toss with broccoli mixture with the dressing and taste for seasoning. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired and serve.
