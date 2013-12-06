Broccoli and Edamame Salad with Soy Vinaigrette
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2013

Blanched broccoli gets mixed with fresh edamame in this great salad, which has a delicious lemon-garlic dressing. Slideshow: Great Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns
  • 1 pound frozen shelled edamame, thawed & rinsed
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, diced

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the broccoli into bite sized pieces. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 45 seconds or until bright green. Drain and place in the ice bath until fully chilled. Drain and then place in a large bowl. Stir in the edamame and bell pepper.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.

Step 4    

Toss with broccoli mixture with the dressing and taste for seasoning. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up