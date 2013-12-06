Broccoli and Edamame Salad with Soy Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the broccoli into bite sized pieces. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 45 seconds or until bright green. Drain and place in the ice bath until fully chilled. Drain and then place in a large bowl. Stir in the edamame and bell pepper.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.