Broccoli and Cheese Quesadillas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

The classic combination of broccoli and cheese makes its way into a quesadilla to create a delicious vegetarian snack. Slideshow: Quick Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound broccoli florets, chopped
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the broccoli. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.

Step 2    

Divide and spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Divide the broccoli between the 4 tortillas. Add a final layer of cheese and spread evenly around each tortilla, leaving space around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.

Step 3    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 4    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

