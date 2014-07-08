Broccoli and Cheese Quesadillas

The classic combination of broccoli and cheese makes its way into a quesadilla to create a delicious vegetarian snack. Slideshow: Quick Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the broccoli. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.
Divide and spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Divide the broccoli between the 4 tortillas. Add a final layer of cheese and spread evenly around each tortilla, leaving space around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.
Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.
Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting.
Serve With
Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
