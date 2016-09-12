Broccoli-and-Cheddar Soufflé 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Naomi Pomeroy
October 2016

Chef Naomi Pomeroy of Beast in Portland, Oregon, loves adding broccoli to her soufflé for flavor, but the secret to this soufflé’s great color is a little bit of spinach in the mix. Slideshow: Savory Soufflé Recipes

Ingredients

  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
  • Kosher salt
  • One 6-ounce head of broccoli, finely chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup packed baby spinach leaves (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 3/4 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 4 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)
  • 7 large egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease a 2-quart soufflé dish with 2 tablespoons of the butter and coat with the breadcrumbs, shaking out the excess.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups of water with
3/4 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Add the chopped broccoli, cover and simmer over moderate heat until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook until just wilted, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the broccoli and spinach to a food processor and puree until nearly smooth; cool.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, wipe out the saucepan and melt the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes.
Add the flour and cook, whisking, until the roux starts to change color, about 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, whisking constantly, until thick, about 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and whisk in the cayenne, black pepper and 1 1/4 teaspoons of salt; let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Whisk in the cooled broccoli puree. Whisk in the egg yolks one at a time, then fold in the cheese.

Step 4    

In a large stainless steel bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar at medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold one-third of the whites into the soufflé base to lighten it, then fold in the remaining whites until no streaks remain.

Step 5    

Scrape the mixture into the prepared soufflé dish. Run your thumb around the dish’s inside rim to wipe away any crumbs. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the soufflé is puffed and well browned. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The broccoli-spinach puree can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before using.

Suggested Pairing

Pear-scented Oregon white: 2014 Adelsheim Willamette Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up