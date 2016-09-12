Broccoli-and-Cheddar Soufflé 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease a 2-quart soufflé dish with 2 tablespoons of the butter and coat with the breadcrumbs, shaking out the excess.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups of water with

3/4 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Add the chopped broccoli, cover and simmer over moderate heat until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook until just wilted, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the broccoli and spinach to a food processor and puree until nearly smooth; cool.

Step 3 Meanwhile, wipe out the saucepan and melt the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes.

Add the flour and cook, whisking, until the roux starts to change color, about 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, whisking constantly, until thick, about 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and whisk in the cayenne, black pepper and 1 1/4 teaspoons of salt; let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Whisk in the cooled broccoli puree. Whisk in the egg yolks one at a time, then fold in the cheese.

Step 4 In a large stainless steel bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar at medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold one-third of the whites into the soufflé base to lighten it, then fold in the remaining whites until no streaks remain.