Broccoli and Bacon Stir Fry
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2013

This quick, crave-worthy stir-fry gives you tender, slightly saucy broccoli with crispy bacon. Slideshow: Great Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound bacon, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads cut into quarters
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the bacon until soft and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the onion and cook until they are soft and slightly caramelized, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the broccoli and Worcestershire sauce and cook until the broccoli is tender, about 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Season with salt and pepper (salt amount will vary depending on the saltiness of the bacon), and serve.

