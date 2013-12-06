Broccoli and Bacon Stir Fry

This quick, crave-worthy stir-fry gives you tender, slightly saucy broccoli with crispy bacon. Slideshow: Great Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the bacon until soft and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the onion and cook until they are soft and slightly caramelized, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the broccoli and Worcestershire sauce and cook until the broccoli is tender, about 3 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper (salt amount will vary depending on the saltiness of the bacon), and serve.
Author Name: Quinlan Roche
Review Body: Came out perfectly. The broccoli was nice and tender and not overpowered with bacon
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-28