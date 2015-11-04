British Roast Vegetable Salad with Stilton

The British love a Sunday roast—it’s a weekly ritual that many enjoy with friends and family in the pub. Usually there’s chicken with gravy, lamb and mint sauce or beef and Yorkshire puddings. Whichever roast you choose, it always comes with roast vegetables as a side. Since there are often leftover vegetables, I’ve decided to come up with a salad that celebrates this often underrated side. -Anne Faber Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the kosher salt into a baking dish. Wash the beetroot, pat dry and drizzle with the olive oil. Lay on the kosher salt and bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours until softened.
After 50 minutes, wash the baby carrots, pat dry and put into a baking dish. Melt the butter and the honey, and mix them with the whisky. Drizzle over the carrots, sprinkle with thyme and toss, so the carrots are evenly coated. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix all the salad dressing ingredients in a little jar. Set aside.
Dry-roast the walnuts in a frying pan until fragrant. Set aside. Once the vegetables are cooked through, take them out of the oven and leave to cool for 30 minutes. Put the mixed salad leaves onto a serving platter.
Peel and quarter the beetroots; lay on the platter with the carrots. Crumble over the Stilton, add the walnuts, season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with the dressing.
Notes
Faber using earthy beetroot and adding a dash of whisky to give the carrots a smoky dimension. If you can’t get ahold of British Stilton, any other firm blue cheese will do.
Author Name: Paul M
Review Body: Ninety minutes at 350 degrees to "soften" small beets?
Date Published: 2017-10-01