British Roast Vegetable Salad with Stilton

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the kosher salt into a baking dish. Wash the beetroot, pat dry and drizzle with the olive oil. Lay on the kosher salt and bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours until softened.

Step 2 After 50 minutes, wash the baby carrots, pat dry and put into a baking dish. Melt the butter and the honey, and mix them with the whisky. Drizzle over the carrots, sprinkle with thyme and toss, so the carrots are evenly coated. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, mix all the salad dressing ingredients in a little jar. Set aside.

Step 4 Dry-roast the walnuts in a frying pan until fragrant. Set aside. Once the vegetables are cooked through, take them out of the oven and leave to cool for 30 minutes. Put the mixed salad leaves onto a serving platter.