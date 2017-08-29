Brisket with Sweet- and-Sour Onions 

Author Name: Bridget Johnson

Review Body: Loved, loved, loved this!!! The meat was super flavorful (even better the next day) and tender. I used a slightly bigger brisket (5.5 lbs) and braised for 30 minutes longer during the "covered" phase. I also doubled the sauce part to make sure it would cover the larger cut of meat. My onions/sauce was a bit watery after the resting phase (due to the doubling of it, I'm sure), so after I removed the brisket for carving, I boiled the sauce until it thickened up a bit. Also, there was no way I could fit all four onions across the bottom of the pan in a single layer, so I layered them on top of one another. Served it with Emeril's Overstuffed Twice Baked Potatoes and roasted brussel sprouts. Perfect fall Saturday night dinner.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-10-10