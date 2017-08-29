Brisket with Sweet- and-Sour Onions 

This brisket recipe is from Jessamyn Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen, the New York–based social enterprise that helps immigrant women and others launch careers and food businesses. She calls the brisket her “crowning glory,” and says the secret is cooking it low and slow. Slideshow: More Brisket Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. Season the brisket generously with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, spread the onions in a single layer and lay the brisket on top. In a small bowl, whisk the ketchup with the tomato paste, soy sauce, brown sugar and garlic. Spread the sauce all over the brisket.
Cover the casserole and transfer to the oven. Braise the brisket for about 3 hours, until the meat is very tender. Uncover and continue cooking for 1 hour, until the sauce has thickened. Let the brisket cool slightly in the sauce for 30 minutes.
Transfer the brisket to a work surface and slice across the grain. Arrange the slices on a platter and spoon some of the sauce over the top. Garnish with cilantro and serve with the remaining sauce on the side.
Author Name: Bridget Johnson
Review Body: Loved, loved, loved this!!! The meat was super flavorful (even better the next day) and tender. I used a slightly bigger brisket (5.5 lbs) and braised for 30 minutes longer during the "covered" phase. I also doubled the sauce part to make sure it would cover the larger cut of meat. My onions/sauce was a bit watery after the resting phase (due to the doubling of it, I'm sure), so after I removed the brisket for carving, I boiled the sauce until it thickened up a bit. Also, there was no way I could fit all four onions across the bottom of the pan in a single layer, so I layered them on top of one another. Served it with Emeril's Overstuffed Twice Baked Potatoes and roasted brussel sprouts. Perfect fall Saturday night dinner.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-10-10
Author Name: Abby Balik
Review Body: Planning to make this tonight...However with a smaller cut, only 3.5 lbs. Will the cooking time change?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-09-23
Author Name: KimJovanelly
Review Body: I second Bridget! I was perfect and easy. But I also had to cook the onions down during the rest period. I could have probably cooked it longer also. I will hang onto this one and use again.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-12-12