Brisket with Sweet- and-Sour Onions 
David Cicconi
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Jessamyn Rodriguez
October 2017

This brisket recipe is from Jessamyn Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen, the New York–based social enterprise that helps immigrant women and others launch careers and food businesses. She calls the brisket her “crowning glory,” and says the secret is cooking it low and slow. Slideshow: More Brisket Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 5-pound brisket, preferably  first cut 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 onions, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rings 
  • 1/4 cup ketchup 
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar 
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Small cilantro sprigs, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Season the brisket generously with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, spread the onions in a single layer and lay the brisket on top. In a small bowl, whisk the ketchup with the tomato paste, soy sauce, brown sugar and garlic. Spread the sauce all over the brisket.

Step 2    

Cover the casserole and transfer  to the oven. Braise the brisket for about 3 hours, until the meat is very tender. Uncover and continue cooking for 1 hour, until the sauce has thickened. Let  the brisket cool slightly in the sauce for  30 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer the brisket to a work surface and slice across the grain. Arrange the slices on a platter and spoon some of the sauce over the top. Garnish with cilantro and serve with the remaining sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The brisket in its sauce can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up