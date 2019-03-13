Brisket Meatballs in Tomato Passata

At Vic’s her New York City restaurant, chef Hillary Sterling does a special Italian-influenced Passover menu that includes this riff on the requisite brisket, which appears as brisket meatballs. “Everyone makes brisket [for Passover], and the Italians make polpette, so why not bring them together?” says Sterling. The meatballs are sauced in Sterling’s riff on traditionally uncooked passata, which gets a quick simmer and a flavor update with orange, oregano, and chile flakes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Set a wire rack inside a large baking sheet; coat with cooking spray. Combine crumbled matzo and 1/3 cup water in a large bowl. Add brisket, eggs, oil, salt, ground fennel (if using), crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Mix with hands until combined. Shape mixture into 16 balls (about 1/3 cup or 3 1/4 ounces each). Arrange meatballs on prepared wire rack. Bake in preheated oven until browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meatball registers 150°F, about 22 minutes.
Cook garlic and oil in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until garlic is soft but not brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add crushed tomatoes, marjoram leaves, orange peel strips, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high; remove from heat.
Transfer meatballs to tomato passata in skillet. Serve warm, garnished with crumbled matzo, marjoram, and chile oil.