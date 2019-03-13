Brisket Meatballs in Tomato Passata
Christopher Testani
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

At Vic’s her New York City restaurant, chef Hillary Sterling does a special Italian-influenced Passover menu that includes this riff on the requisite brisket, which appears as brisket meatballs. “Everyone makes brisket [for Passover], and the Italians make polpette, so why not bring them together?” says Sterling. The meatballs are sauced in Sterling’s riff on traditionally uncooked passata, which gets a quick simmer and a flavor update with orange, oregano, and chile flakes.

Ingredients

MEATBALLS

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups crumbled unsalted matzo (about 5 [7-inch] sheets)
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 2 1/2 pounds ground brisket
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

TOMATO PASSATA

  • 1/2 cup sliced garlic (about 18 garlic cloves)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled San Marzano plum tomatoes, drained and crushed
  • 1/4 cup fresh marjoram leaves (from 1 bunch)
  • 5 (4- x 1-inch) orange peel strips
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 

GARNISHES

  • Crumbled matzo
  • Fresh marjoram leaves
  • Chile oil (such as Roland)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the meatballs

Preheat oven to 425°F. Set a wire rack inside a large baking sheet; coat with cooking spray. Combine crumbled matzo and 1/3 cup water in a large bowl. Add brisket, eggs, oil, salt, ground fennel (if using), crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Mix with hands until combined. Shape mixture into 16 balls (about 1/3 cup or 3 1/4 ounces each). Arrange meatballs on prepared wire rack. Bake in preheated oven until browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meatball registers 150°F, about 22 minutes.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the tomato passata

Cook garlic and oil in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until garlic is soft but not brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add crushed tomatoes, marjoram leaves, orange peel strips, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high; remove from heat.

Step 3    

Transfer meatballs to tomato passata in skillet. Serve warm, garnished with crumbled matzo, marjoram, and chile oil.

Suggested Pairing

Dark-fruited kosher California Cabernet.

