Brisket-and-Mushroom Stew with Cheddar-Jalapeño Biscuits
© John Cullen
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Matthew DeMille
August 2015

The beef for this simple stew marinates in red wine, garlic, sage and rosemary to help make it tender. Served with a dollop of cream, it’s an extremely luscious dish. Slideshow: More Beef Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 pounds beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • One 750-milliliter bottle dry red wine, such as Pinot Noir
  • 10 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Sage leaves from 3 sprigs
  • Rosemary leaves from 2 sprigs
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound mixed mushrooms, such as stemmed shiitake, button or oyster, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 6 celery ribs, chopped
  • 2 medium yellow onions, chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 quart beef stock or low-sodium broth
  • Whipped cream and Cheddar-Jalapeño Biscuits, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover the meat with the wine and add the garlic, sage and rosemary. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for at least 2 hours  or refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Using tongs, transfer the meat to a paper towel–lined plate; pat dry. Strain the marinade through a fine sieve set over a bowl; reserve the wine and discard the  garlic and herbs.

Step 3    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper and add half of it to the casserole in a single layer. Cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large plate; repeat with the remaining meat.

Step 4    

Add the mushrooms, celery, onions and carrots to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the reserved wine  to the casserole and simmer until reduced by three-quarters, about 10 minutes. Return the meat and any accumulated juices to the casserole along with the stock and return to a simmer. Cover the casserole and cook over low heat until the meat is very tender, about 2 hours.

Step 5    

Ladle the brisket stew into bowls and top with a dollop of whipped cream. Serve immediately, passing the Cheddar-Jalapeño Biscuits at the table.

Make Ahead

The brisket stew can be made 2 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat gently before serving.

