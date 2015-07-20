Brisket-and-Mushroom Stew with Cheddar-Jalapeño Biscuits

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the meat with the wine and add the garlic, sage and rosemary. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for at least 2 hours or refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Using tongs, transfer the meat to a paper towel–lined plate; pat dry. Strain the marinade through a fine sieve set over a bowl; reserve the wine and discard the garlic and herbs.

Step 3 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper and add half of it to the casserole in a single layer. Cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large plate; repeat with the remaining meat.

Step 4 Add the mushrooms, celery, onions and carrots to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the reserved wine to the casserole and simmer until reduced by three-quarters, about 10 minutes. Return the meat and any accumulated juices to the casserole along with the stock and return to a simmer. Cover the casserole and cook over low heat until the meat is very tender, about 2 hours.