Brioche Bread Pudding
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Eli Zabar

Around the holidays, master baker Eli Zabar uses rich brioche bread for this incredibly simple, shuffle-like bread pudding. Zabar likes to serve it with his favorite jam or stewed seasonal fruit, but it’s also great with a drizzle of maple syrup. Slideshow: Breakfast Breads

Ingredients

  • Softened unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 6 large eggs
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large loaf brioche bread, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Maple syrup and stewed fruit or apricot jam, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly butter a deep 4-by-13 inch casserole dish. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the egg whites and sugar until smooth. Whisk in the heavy cream and vanilla extract.

Step 2    

Arrange the brioche in the casserole and pour the custard over the bread, making sure that each piece is submerged. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 325°. Bake the bread pudding, covered, for 1 hour. Uncover and bake for about 25 minutes more, until the middle is set and the top is lightly browned. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve with maple syrup and stewed fruit or jam.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up