Brioche Bread Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 Lightly butter a deep 4-by-13 inch casserole dish. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the egg whites and sugar until smooth. Whisk in the heavy cream and vanilla extract.

Step 2 Arrange the brioche in the casserole and pour the custard over the bread, making sure that each piece is submerged. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.