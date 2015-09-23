Brigadeiro
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 20
Ian Knauer
November 2014

Think of these handheld Brazilian sweets as chocolate truffles by way of the beach. They are a cinch to make and can be rolled in anything from chocolate sprinkles to shredded coconut to cocoa powder. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for hands
  • One (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • Pinch Kosher salt
  • 3 ounces chocolate sprinkles

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium heavy pot over medium low heat, melt the 2 tablespoons of butter, then stir in the sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder and salt.

Step 2    

Cook the mixture, stirring, until very smooth and slightly thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the brigadeiro mixture to a bowl and chill until set, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

With buttered hands, roll 20 tablespoon-size balls. Roll the balls in the chocolate sprinkles. Chill until ready to serve.

