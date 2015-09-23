© Ian Knauer
Think of these handheld Brazilian sweets as chocolate truffles by way of the beach. They are a cinch to make and can be rolled in anything from chocolate sprinkles to shredded coconut to cocoa powder. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes
Step 1
In a medium heavy pot over medium low heat, melt the 2 tablespoons of butter, then stir in the sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder and salt.
Step 2
Cook the mixture, stirring, until very smooth and slightly thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the brigadeiro mixture to a bowl and chill until set, about 30 minutes.
Step 3
With buttered hands, roll 20 tablespoon-size balls. Roll the balls in the chocolate sprinkles. Chill until ready to serve.
