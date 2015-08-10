Brie Crêpe Melts with Roasted Tomatoes and Herb-Buttermilk Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with a teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Roast the tomatoes for 20 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2 In a blender, combine the flour, milk, water, egg, and 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together the buttermilk, mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, lemon juice, chives, parsley and salt and pepper until combined and set aside.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining olive oil. For each crêpe, add ¼ cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 crêpes in total, brushing the pan with oil as needed.