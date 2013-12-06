Bridget's Strawberry Margarita

Two • San Francisco At Two, the new, laid-back reincarnation of owner David Gingrass's beloved Hawthorne Lane, the cocktails are prepared with house-made infusions and squeezed- to-order fruit juices. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with 1 lemon wedge and coat lightly with sugar. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 4 remaining lemon wedges with the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the Strawberry Tequila and Cointreau. Shake well and strain into the prepared martini glass. Garnish with the strawberry.
