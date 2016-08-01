Bresaola-Arugula Tramezzini

Every bar in Venice serves tramezzini, thin sandwiches you'll see locals snacking on mid-morning, spritz in hand. What differentiates a tramezzino from a run-of-the-mill sandwich is the thin white bread—not the fancy, artisanal kind, but the deliciously soft packaged bread you get at the supermarket. Tramezzini might be filled with anything from baby artichokes, boiled eggs and tuna and black olives to grilled eggplant and prosciutto—and always lashings of mayonnaise. The key is to use very good-quality mayo, ideally homemade. If that seems too daunting, then go with the very best store-bought type you can get your hands on. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes