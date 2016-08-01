Bresaola-Arugula Tramezzini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
September 2016

Every bar in Venice serves tramezzini, thin sandwiches you'll see locals snacking on mid-morning, spritz in hand. What differentiates a tramezzino from a run-of-the-mill sandwich is the thin white bread—not the fancy, artisanal kind, but the deliciously soft packaged bread you get at the supermarket. Tramezzini might be filled with anything from baby artichokes, boiled eggs and tuna and black olives to grilled eggplant and prosciutto—and always lashings of mayonnaise. The key is to use very good-quality mayo, ideally homemade. If that seems too daunting, then go with the very best store-bought type you can get your hands on. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 8 thin slices of white sandwich bread, crusts removed
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 12 thin slices of bresaola (2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step

Spread the mayonnaise on the bread. Top 4 slices with the arugula and bresaola. Close the sandwiches, cut in half on the diagonal and serve.

