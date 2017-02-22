For his take on breakfast tacos, F&W’s Justin Chapple fills warm corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, crisp bacon and Monterey Jack cheese. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then break the slices in half.
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it over moderately high heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until small, soft curds form, about 3 minutes.
Arrange the tortillas on a large baking sheet. Spoon the eggs on the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake for about 3 minutes, until the cheese is just melted. Top the eggs with the bacon and avocado. Serve right away, with radishes, cilantro, white onion, lime wedges and hot sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: This is wonderful.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-07
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: This tacos look so lean!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16
Author Name: Victoria Page Nordvik
Review Body: Great breakfast! I used street taco tortillas, and no avocado (mine wasn't ripe), green onions and cotillia cheese.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-10