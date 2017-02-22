Breakfast Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then break the slices in half.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it over moderately high heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until small, soft curds form, about 3 minutes.