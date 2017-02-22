Breakfast Tacos
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple

For his take on breakfast tacos, F&W’s Justin Chapple fills warm corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, crisp bacon and Monterey Jack cheese. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of bacon
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon milk or water
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 8 corn tortillas, warmed
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 medium Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and sliced
  • Sliced radishes, cilantro leaves, finely chopped white onion, lime wedges and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then break the slices in half.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it over moderately high heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until small, soft curds form, about 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Arrange the tortillas on a large baking sheet. Spoon the eggs on the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake for about 3 minutes, until the cheese is just melted. Top the eggs with the bacon and avocado. Serve right away, with radishes, cilantro, white onion, lime wedges and hot sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up