Breakfast Salad

The best part about breakfast salads is their endless possibilities; no two salads are ever the same. The ingredients in this recipe were inspired by leftovers in blogger Shelly Westerhausen's fridge, who recommends using this recipe as a starting point for any leftover foods. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the sweet potatoes with the olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on the parchment paper and bake for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until they are soft and browned.
Divide the salad mix between 4 bowls and top with roasted sweet potatoes, bell pepper, pomegranate seeds and chives.
Add the eggs to a saucepan and fill with cold water until covered. Bring water to a boil; remove from heat and cover. Let sit for 2 minutes (for soft-boiled, 10 if you want hard-boiled) and run eggs under cold water until cool. Peel and add an egg to each salad. Add a dash of salt and pepper to each salad and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5