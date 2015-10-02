Breakfast Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the sweet potatoes with the olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on the parchment paper and bake for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until they are soft and browned.

Step 2 Divide the salad mix between 4 bowls and top with roasted sweet potatoes, bell pepper, pomegranate seeds and chives.