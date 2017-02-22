Breakfast Quinoa

Warm and creamy, this breakfast dish has the coziness of steel-cut oats along with the protein punch of quinoa. We like to top ours with honey-soaked blackberries, tart Granny Smith Apples, toasted pecans and fresh mint, but feel free to use whatever fruits and nuts you have on hand. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and bake for about 10 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat the honey with 1 tablespoon of water at high power until steaming, about 30 seconds. Add the blackberries and stir gently to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the quinoa and cooking, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and beginning to pop, about 3 minutes. Add 1 1/4 cups of the milk along with the brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for15 minutes. (There may still be some water not yet absorbed.) Remove the pan from the heat, keep it covered and let stand for 5 minutes, until all of the liquid has been absorbed. Gently fluff the quinoa.
Stir the remaining 1 cup of milk into the quinoa and cook, stirring occasionally, until warm, thick and creamy, about 3 minutes. Spoon the quinoa into bowls and top with the blackberries and their juices along with the apple and toasted pecans. Garnish with torn mint and serve.
