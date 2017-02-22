Breakfast Quinoa

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and bake for about 10 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop.

Step 2 In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat the honey with 1 tablespoon of water at high power until steaming, about 30 seconds. Add the blackberries and stir gently to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the quinoa and cooking, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and beginning to pop, about 3 minutes. Add 1 1/4 cups of the milk along with the brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for15 minutes. (There may still be some water not yet absorbed.) Remove the pan from the heat, keep it covered and let stand for 5 minutes, until all of the liquid has been absorbed. Gently fluff the quinoa.