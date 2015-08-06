Breakfast Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, cook the sausage over moderately high heat, stirring to break it up, until no trace of pink remains, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the sausage from the skillet and set it aside.

Step 2 In a separate large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over moderate heat, then pour the eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring gently with a rubber spatula, until small curds form, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the eggs from the skillet and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Arrange the tortillas on a work surface and top each with sausage, egg and cheese. Fold each tortilla in half to make 8 quesadillas.