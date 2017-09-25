Breakfast Popcorn and Milk 
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristin Kimball
November 2017

Here, writer and farmer Kristin Kimball of Essex Farm in upstate New York swaps traditional breakfast cereal for lard-popped popcorn. She says it’s the whole-food, farm-based alternative to cold cereal that’s easy and satisfying on busy mornings when her kids are off to school. It’s best with whole milk, fresh fruit, toasted nuts and maple syrup. Slideshow: More Popcorn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons good-quality pork lard
  • 1/4 cup popping corn  
  • Kosher salt 
  • Whole milk, maple syrup, diced apple, cinnamon and toasted nuts, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the lard and popping corn. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until the corn starts to pop. Continue cooking, shaking the pan occasionally, until the corn stops popping, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, season with salt and let cool. 

Step 2    

Transfer the popped corn to bowls. Serve with milk, maple syrup, apple, cinnamon and toasted nuts.

Make Ahead

The popcorn can be stored in an airtight container overnight. 

