Breakfast Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Place the pizza crust on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium skillet, cook the sausage links in the 1 teaspoon of olive oil over moderate heat until browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Using a sharp knife, slice the sausages into 1/2-inch rounds.

Step 3 Sprinkle the cheddar evenly over the pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with the sausage slices, tomatoes and two thirds of the scallions. Bake for 8 minutes, until the cheese is beginning to melt.

Step 4 Transfer the pizza to a rack. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl, then carefully slide it onto the pizza. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs. Season the pizza with salt and pepper and bake it for another 10 minutes or so, until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny.