Breakfast Pizza
Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 12-inch pizza
Anna Painter

Pizza is always a solid choice at breakfast time, and this particular pie, topped with sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese, is always a hit. If you wish, you could add or substitute leftover cooked greens or roasted vegetables, sliced ham or crisp bacon. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 12-inch parbaked pizza crust
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 6 ounces breakfast sausage links
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered lengthwise
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 4 large eggs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Place the pizza crust on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, cook the sausage links in the 1 teaspoon of olive oil over moderate heat until browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Using a sharp knife, slice the sausages into 1/2-inch rounds.

Step 3    

Sprinkle the cheddar evenly over the pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with the sausage slices, tomatoes and two thirds of the scallions. Bake for 8 minutes, until the cheese is beginning to melt.

Step 4    

Transfer the pizza to a rack. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl, then carefully slide it onto the pizza. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs. Season the pizza with salt and pepper and bake it for another 10 minutes or so, until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

Step 5    

Transfer the pizza to cutting board. Garnish with the remaining scallions and drizzle with olive oil. Cut into wedges and serve with hot sauce.

