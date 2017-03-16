Breakfast Nachos

“Growing up in Southern California, nachos were something of a weekly craving,” says Tiffani Thiessen. The actress who played Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell and Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210 is now a food and entertaining personality with a show (Dinner at Tiffani’s) on the Cooking Channel. Here, she’s reimagined her childhood craving into a breakfast-worthy dish that tends to disappear “within three to four minutes after serving.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausages and cook, breaking them up into chunks with a spoon as they cook, until browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked sausage to a bowl, leaving any fat in the pan.
Add the onion and peppers to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to the bowl with the sausage. Add the kale to the same skillet and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat.
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Sriracha and sugar.
In a large nonstick skillet, fry the eggs over medium-high heat to desired doneness.
Arrange the potato chips on a platter and top with the sausage, onion and peppers. Scatter the kale over the nachos, top with the fried eggs, drizzle with the Sriracha mayo and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: AlfredJordan
Review Body: Oh my!! This one is definitely a must try. Anything with nachos is good to go.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-02
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: You gotta be careful with nachos in the morning!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16