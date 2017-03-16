Breakfast Nachos

“Growing up in Southern California, nachos were something of a weekly craving,” says Tiffani Thiessen. The actress who played Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell and Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210 is now a food and entertaining personality with a show (Dinner at Tiffani’s) on the Cooking Channel. Here, she’s reimagined her childhood craving into a breakfast-worthy dish that tends to disappear “within three to four minutes after serving.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)