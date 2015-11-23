Breakfast Chicken Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
May 2014

This is the breakfast of cowboys: hearty and complete. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) jar salsa
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • Cilantro sprigs, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a blender, puree the salsa and reserve.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Stir in the eggs and scramble with the chicken filling until the eggs are barely set, about 2 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the salsa over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

Step 4    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Serve topped with the sour cream and cilantro.

