Breakfast Chicken Enchiladas

Step 2

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Stir in the eggs and scramble with the chicken filling until the eggs are barely set, about 2 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.