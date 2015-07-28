Breaded Oven Baked Chicken Legs

If you have seasoned bread crumbs instead of panko, you can use them -- just add the cheese. Slideshow: More Fast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
In a medium shallow bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, cheese, oregano, thyme 11/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In another medium shallow bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, letting excess drip back into the bowl, then dredge in the bred crumb mixture and transfer to an oiled baking sheet.
Bake the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve.
