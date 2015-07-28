Breaded Oven Baked Chicken Legs
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
October 2014

If you have seasoned bread crumbs instead of panko, you can use them -- just add the cheese. Slideshow: More Fast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/3 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbled
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

In a medium shallow bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, cheese, oregano, thyme 11/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In another medium shallow bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3    

Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, letting excess drip back into the bowl, then dredge in the bred crumb mixture and transfer to an oiled baking sheet.

Step 4    

Bake the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up