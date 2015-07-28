Breaded Oven Baked Chicken Legs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a medium shallow bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, cheese, oregano, thyme 11/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In another medium shallow bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3 Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, letting excess drip back into the bowl, then dredge in the bred crumb mixture and transfer to an oiled baking sheet.