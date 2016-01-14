Bread-and-Butter Pickled Eggs

Blogger Molly Yeh loves snacking on these eggs with beer. Her method of cooking them ensures the yolks stay soft throughout the pickling process. Slideshow: How to Make Pickles
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, kosher salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the garlic and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Using a slotted spoon, carefully add the eggs to the boiling water and cook them for 5 minutes. Transfer the eggs to the prepared ice water bath and let cool completely. Peel the eggs and carefully transfer to a glass jar. Pour the cooled brine over the eggs; top with a small bowl or ramekin to keep the eggs and garlic submerged in the brine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 week.
Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and arrange on a platter. Sprinkle with za’atar, sea salt, pepper and a dash of hot sauce and serve.
EricPampler
This looks good for breakfast!
2017-06-27