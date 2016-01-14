Bread-and-Butter Pickled Eggs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Molly Yeh
February 2016

Blogger Molly Yeh loves snacking on these eggs with beer. Her method of cooking them ensures the yolks stay soft throughout the pickling process. Slideshow: How to Make Pickles

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 6 large eggs
  • Za’atar, flaky sea salt, black pepper and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, kosher salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the garlic and let cool completely.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Using a slotted spoon, carefully add the eggs to the boiling water and cook them for 5 minutes. Transfer the eggs  to the prepared ice water bath and let cool completely. Peel the eggs and carefully transfer to a glass jar. Pour the cooled brine over the eggs; top with a small bowl or ramekin to keep the eggs and garlic submerged in the brine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 week. 

Step 3    

Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and arrange on a platter. Sprinkle with za’atar, sea salt, pepper and a dash of hot sauce and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up