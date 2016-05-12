Brazilian Passion Fruit and Mango Smoothie

© Phoebe Lapine
Tropical fruit is the centerpiece of most Brazilian breakfasts. These smoothies combine passion fruit juice and coconut water with fresh mango and yogurt. They're similar to a lassi ,but with extra tang to offset the sweetness of the mango. Add some fresh mint for an extra element of brightness. Slideshow: More Smoothie Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, puree the mango with the passion fruit juice, coconut water and yogurt until smooth. Taste and add the honey, if needed; some mangos are sweeter than others.
Step 2
Add the ice cubes and blend until smooth. Pour the smoothie into glasses and garnish with mint sprigs.
