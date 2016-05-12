Brazilian Passion Fruit and Mango Smoothie
Tropical fruit is the centerpiece of most Brazilian breakfasts. These smoothies combine passion fruit juice and coconut water with fresh mango and yogurt. They're similar to a lassi ,but with extra tang to offset the sweetness of the mango. Add some fresh mint for an extra element of brightness. Slideshow: More Smoothie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 mango, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 cup passion fruit juice
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • 1/4 cup ice cubes
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the mango with the passion fruit juice, coconut water and yogurt until smooth. Taste and add the honey, if needed; some mangos are sweeter than others.

Step 2    

Add the ice cubes and blend until smooth. Pour the smoothie into glasses and garnish with mint sprigs.

