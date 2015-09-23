Brazilian Collard Greens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
October 2014

If you think collards need to cook a long time to be tender, think again. Slice the greens paper thin and they'll be ready in just minutes. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large bunch collard greens
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, add the oil, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook the garlic, stirring, until it is golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the collards, turning and stirring with tongs until they are tender and bright green, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

