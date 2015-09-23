Brazilian Collard Greens

© Ian Knauer
If you think collards need to cook a long time to be tender, think again. Slice the greens paper thin and they'll be ready in just minutes. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes
In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, add the oil, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook the garlic, stirring, until it is golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the collards, turning and stirring with tongs until they are tender and bright green, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
