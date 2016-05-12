Brazilian Chia Pudding Cups with Acai and Coconut Yogurt

Author Name: @OrangeBeer

Review Body: Why do you suggest "preferably Sambazon"? I've found this to be my least favorite one with the oddest taste...nothing like I had for years in Brazil. Amafruits organic acai is much darker, thicker and authentic tasting like you find in Brazil. Plus, they don't use soy lecithin in the ingredients like the other one uses.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2016-08-18