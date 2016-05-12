Brazilian Chia Pudding Cups with Acai and Coconut Yogurt

In this recipe, chia pudding gets a Brazilian twist with frozen acai and toasted coconut. It's a make-ahead breakfast that is perfect for keeping in the refrigerator for the week ahead. Create parfaits by layering the bananas, acai chia pudding and coconut yogurt, or keep the elements separate and assemble them when you're ready to eat. Slideshow: More Chia Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the acai with the coconut milk and 1 banana. Transfer the puree to a medium bowl and stir in the chia seeds. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours (or preferably overnight), stirring once to make sure there are no clumps.
Combine the honey and yogurt in a small bowl.
In a small skillet, toast the coconut over moderately low heat, stirring frequently,
until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.
Thinly slice the remaining banana.
To assemble parfaits, layer the chia pudding, honey yogurt, banana slices and toasted coconut in four cups or small mason jars. Garnish the tops with banana slices and toasted coconut.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @OrangeBeer
Review Body: Why do you suggest "preferably Sambazon"? I've found this to be my least favorite one with the oddest taste...nothing like I had for years in Brazil. Amafruits organic acai is much darker, thicker and authentic tasting like you find in Brazil. Plus, they don't use soy lecithin in the ingredients like the other one uses.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-18