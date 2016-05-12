Brazilian Chia Pudding Cups with Acai and Coconut Yogurt
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine

In this recipe, chia pudding gets a Brazilian twist with frozen acai and toasted coconut. It's a make-ahead breakfast that is perfect for keeping in the refrigerator for the week ahead. Create parfaits by layering the bananas, acai chia pudding and coconut yogurt, or keep the elements separate and assemble them when you're ready to eat. Slideshow: More Chia Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 3.5 ounce frozen acai packs (preferably Sambazon brand)
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • 2 bananas
  • 1/2 cup chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 8 ounces plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • Toasted coconut, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the acai with the coconut milk and 1 banana. Transfer the puree to a medium bowl and stir in the chia seeds. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours (or preferably overnight), stirring once to make sure there are no clumps.

Step 2    

Combine the honey and yogurt in a small bowl.

Step 3    

In a small skillet, toast the coconut over moderately low heat, stirring frequently,
until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Step 4    

Thinly slice the remaining banana.

Step 5    

To assemble parfaits, layer the chia pudding, honey yogurt, banana slices and toasted coconut in four cups or small mason jars. Garnish the tops with banana slices and toasted coconut.

