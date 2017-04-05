Brat-and-Pepper Tacos  
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2017

These playful brat-and-pepper tacos from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple are inspired by classic Italian sausage-and-pepper subs. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound bratwurst, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick pieces 
  • 2 Cubanelle peppers—halved, seeded and sliced 
  • 2 poblano chiles—halved, seeded and sliced 
  • 1 red bell pepper—halved, seeded and sliced 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup sour cream 
  • 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard 
  • 12 corn tortillas, warmed 
  • Pickled red cabbage and freshly grated horseradish, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°.  On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bratwurst with the peppers and olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast  for about 20 minutes, until the sausage is browned and the peppers are tender.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the sour cream with the mustard. Spread the mustard cream on the tortillas and fill with the bratwurst and peppers. Top with pickled red cabbage and grated horseradish. Serve right away. 

