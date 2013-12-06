Brasserie Lebbe

Neyah White · Nopa
"My mother was a pastry chef," says bar manager Neyah White of San Francisco's Nopa restaurant, "so I take a lot of cues from that part of the kitchen." This festive sparkling cocktail combines intense pear and vanilla aromas with the yeasty, bready flavors of Champagne. "It has all the elements of a pear tart," he says. More Champagne Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the eau-de-vie, Navan and lemon juice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds and strain into a flute. Top with the Champagne.
Notes
Navan is a vanilla-flavored cognac.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5