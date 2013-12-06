Brasserie Lebbe
Neyah White
June 2008

Neyah White · Nopa
"My mother was a pastry chef," says bar manager Neyah White of San Francisco's Nopa restaurant, "so I take a lot of cues from that part of the kitchen." This festive sparkling cocktail combines intense pear and vanilla aromas with the yeasty, bready flavors of Champagne. "It has all the elements of a pear tart," he says.  More Champagne Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 Navan (see Note) or Licor 43
  • 3/4 ounce pear eau-de-vie
  • Ice
  • 3 ounces dry Champagne

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the eau-de-vie, Navan and lemon juice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds and strain into a flute. Top with the Champagne.

Notes

Navan is a vanilla-flavored cognac.

