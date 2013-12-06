Brasserie Lebbe

Neyah White · Nopa

"My mother was a pastry chef," says bar manager Neyah White of San Francisco's Nopa restaurant, "so I take a lot of cues from that part of the kitchen." This festive sparkling cocktail combines intense pear and vanilla aromas with the yeasty, bready flavors of Champagne. "It has all the elements of a pear tart," he says. More Champagne Cocktails