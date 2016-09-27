Brandy Sazerac

This take on the New Orleans classic from Yon Davis at the Pontchartrain Hotel harkens back to the original incarnation of the drink. After a Cognac shortage in France in the 1870s, bartenders began to use American rye whiskey as a substitute. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a rocks glass with ice and add the Herbsaint. Fill a pint glass with ice and add the Cognac, simple syrup and bitters and stir well. Discard the ice and the Herbsaint from the rocks glass, then strain the drink into it. Garnish with the lemon twist and serve immediately.
Author Name: Fuzzytop
Review Body: I think this is an adequate rendition, but I like the version I had at the Court of the Two Sisters better: Put the Herbsaint in a rocks glass and swirl it around; if you're really good, you can spin the glass in the air. Pour out the excess Herbsaint, put in a few dashes of EACH, Peychaud's and Angostura bitters, add the ice, pour the Cognac over, and gently stir. No simple syrup (there's sugar enough in the Herbsaint). No garnish.
Date Published: 2016-10-31