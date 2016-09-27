Brandy Sazerac

Author Name: Fuzzytop

Review Body: I think this is an adequate rendition, but I like the version I had at the Court of the Two Sisters better: Put the Herbsaint in a rocks glass and swirl it around; if you're really good, you can spin the glass in the air. Pour out the excess Herbsaint, put in a few dashes of EACH, Peychaud's and Angostura bitters, add the ice, pour the Cognac over, and gently stir. No simple syrup (there's sugar enough in the Herbsaint). No garnish.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-10-31