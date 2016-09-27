Brandy Sazerac
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Yon Davis
November 2016

This take on the New Orleans classic from Yon Davis at the Pontchartrain Hotel harkens back to the original incarnation of the drink. After a Cognac shortage in France in the 1870s, bartenders began to use American rye whiskey as a substitute.  Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce Legendre Herbsaint
  • Ice 
  • 2 ounces Rémy Martin 1783 Accord Royal Cognac
  • 1/4 to 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 4 to 5 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

Fill a rocks glass with ice and add the Herbsaint. Fill a pint glass with ice and add the Cognac, simple syrup and bitters and stir well. Discard the ice and the Herbsaint from the rocks glass, then strain the drink into it. Garnish with the lemon twist and serve immediately.

