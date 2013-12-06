One of Linton Hopkins's customers loves his brandied peaches so much that she bought him enough fruit to preserve for a party of 450 people. Since the peaches are not processed in a water bath to help preserve them, it's best to store the jars in the refrigerator. More Great Peach Recipes
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the peaches and boil just until the skins loosen, 30 seconds; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and let cool. Peel the peaches, then halve and pit them.
In a large saucepan, combine the 3 cups of water and sugar and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Boil the syrup until slightly reduced to 4 cups, about 5 minutes. Add the peaches to the syrup and bring to a boil.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to 4 hot 1-quart canning jars. Add the brandy to the syrup and bring to a boil. Ladle the hot brandy syrup over the peaches and close the jars tightly with the lids and rings. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least one week before serving. Store unopened jars in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
Check out Canning 101 for information on basic canning equipment and techniques.
