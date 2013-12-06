Brandied Peaches

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the peaches and boil just until the skins loosen, 30 seconds; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and let cool. Peel the peaches, then halve and pit them.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, combine the 3 cups of water and sugar and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Boil the syrup until slightly reduced to 4 cups, about 5 minutes. Add the peaches to the syrup and bring to a boil.