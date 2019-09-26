Brandied Apple Crisp with Hazelnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together flour, hazelnuts, oats, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup butter. Pinch and smear butter between your fingers until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture resembles small pebbles. Cover and chill until ready to use.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat remaining 3/4 cup brown sugar in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until melted and smooth, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla bean seeds, remaining 1/4 cup butter, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt until well combined. (Caramel will seize up initially, but then re-melt. The skillet will be very full, but after the apples cook down a bit, it will be easier to stir.) Cook, stirring often, until apples are just fork-tender and liquid is syrupy, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3 Pour brandy into a heatproof measuring cup with a spout. Remove skillet from heat, turn off burner, and add brandy. Using a stick lighter, carefully ignite fumes just above surface of brandy. Carefully shake skillet until flames extinguish. Stir to incorporate residual brandy into apple mixture.