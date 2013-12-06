Braised Turnips with Tarragon
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
December 2013

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 medium turnips (1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Chopped tarragon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the turnips and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned in spots, about 4 minutes. Add the chicken broth, thyme and sugar, cover and simmer over low heat until the turnips are tender, about 30 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the turnips to a bowl. Discard the thyme sprigs.

Step 2    

Boil the pan juices over high heat until thickened slightly, about 2 minutes. Season the turnips with salt and pepper. Pour the pan juices over the turnips, toss with tarragon and serve.

