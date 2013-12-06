Braised Turnips with Tarragon

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the turnips and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned in spots, about 4 minutes. Add the chicken broth, thyme and sugar, cover and simmer over low heat until the turnips are tender, about 30 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the turnips to a bowl. Discard the thyme sprigs.
Step 2
Boil the pan juices over high heat until thickened slightly, about 2 minutes. Season the turnips with salt and pepper. Pour the pan juices over the turnips, toss with tarragon and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5