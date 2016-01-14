Braised Short Ribs with Root Vegetable Mash
© John Kernick
Active Time
2 HR
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Soho Farmhouse
February 2016

This twist on the British Sunday Roast swaps tender, red-wine-braised short ribs and a root vegetable mash for the traditional roast beef and potatoes. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes

Ingredients

SHORT RIBS 

  • 2 pounds trimmed boneless beef short ribs, cut into 8 equal pieces  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 slices of bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 2 onions, quartered
  • 4 shallots, quartered
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 1/4 cup ruby port
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

ROOT VEGETABLE MASH

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter  
  • 1/2 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound rutabaga, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound celery root, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoons chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the short ribs

Season the short ribs with salt and pepper and lightly dust with flour. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the ribs and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer the ribs to a plate. Add the butter, bacon, garlic, onions, shallots, thyme and bay leaves to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon fat is partially rendered and the vegetables are golden, 5 minutes. Stir in the red wine and port and cook over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Return the short ribs and their juices to the casserole, add the stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the meat is very tender, about 2 hours. Transfer the short ribs to a plate. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Return the sauce to the casserole and simmer until reduced by one-third, about 15 minutes. Add the ribs and simmer gently until warmed through, 5 minutes.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the mash

In a large saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the vegetables, garlic, thyme and bay leaves and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, 10 minutes. Stir in the honey, cover and cook until softened, 15 minutes. Add 1 cup of water, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost all of the liquid is absorbed, 20 minutes longer. Discard the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and mash with a fork until chunky. Fold in the 1 tablespoon of parsley and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Step 4    

Spoon the mash onto plates and top with the short ribs. Garnish with parsley and pass the remaining sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The braised short ribs and mash can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a tannic red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up