Braised Red Cabbage with Red Currant Jelly

A mainstay of traditional British Sunday roasts, red currant jelly brings balancing sweetness to vinegar-braised cabbage from chef Luke Frankie at The Drapers Arms. Retaining just enough crunch, the bright side helps cut through the richer dishes on the table.
How to Make It
Heat 1/4 cup butter in a large, high-sided skillet over medium. Add onions, and cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent, 10 to 12 minutes. Add cabbage, and cook, stirring often, until slightly wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in vinegar and sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. Add red currant jelly, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup butter; stir until jelly and butter have melted. Serve hot.