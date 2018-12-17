Braised Red Cabbage with Red Currant Jelly
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
February 2019

A mainstay of traditional British Sunday roasts, red currant jelly brings balancing sweetness to vinegar-braised cabbage from chef Luke Frankie at The Drapers Arms. Retaining just enough crunch, the bright side helps cut through the richer dishes on the table. 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (about 4 ounces), divided
  • 2 small white onions, thinly sliced (4 cups)
  • 1 medium-size red cabbage (about 2 1/2 pounds), cored and thinly sliced (about 12 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup red currant jelly
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Heat 1/4 cup butter in a large, high-sided skillet over medium. Add onions, and cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent, 10 to 12 minutes. Add cabbage, and cook, stirring often, until slightly wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in vinegar and sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. Add red currant jelly, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup butter; stir until jelly and butter have melted. Serve hot.

