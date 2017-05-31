Braised Pork Shanks with Grilled Peach Salad 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Nina Compton
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Nina Compton, of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, lived in Jamaica for a few years. As a result, she created this jerk-style rub, which she uses on meaty pork shanks before slowly braising them in the oven. For balance, she serves the rich shanks alongside a summery and sprightly grilled peach salad. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

PORK:

  • 1/4 cup lightly packed thyme leaves, chopped, plus  6 thyme sprigs  
  • 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon ground allspice 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground clove 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 6 pork shanks (about  1 1/2 pounds each) 
  • 4 medium yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise 
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 2 large rosemary sprigs 
  • 2 bay leaves 

SALAD:

  • 8 peaches, halved and pitted  
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin  olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 1 small English cucumber, diced 
  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup Champagne  vinegar 
  • 1 cup each lightly packed mint and basil leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pork In a small bowl, whisk the chopped thyme with the brown sugar, salt and spices. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the canola oil until smooth. Rub the spice mixture all over the pork, then refrigerate overnight.  

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 300°.  In a large pot, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of canola oil until shimmering. Add half the pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally,  until browned all over, about  10 minutes. Transfer to  a large roasting pan. Repeat with the remaining pork.  

Step 3    

Add the yellow onions to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock, rosemary sprigs, bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Bring to a boil over high heat, then pour the mixture over the pork. Braise  in the oven, turning every  15 minutes, until the pork is very tender, about 3 hours  and 15 minutes. Let rest for  15 minutes. 

Step 4    

Meanwhile, make the salad Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the peaches with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides, about  5 minutes total. Transfer to a work surface and let cool, then cut into small wedges.  

Step 5    

In a large bowl, toss the peaches with the cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, vinegar and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Fold in the mint and basil leaves and season generously with salt and pepper. Serve with the pork. 

