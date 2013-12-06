Braised Peas with Dill

It may seem that cooking peas for more than a few minutes would destroy their flavor, but this long-simmered dish is not to be missed. Try this cooking method with other vegetables, such as green beans or shredded leafy greens. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the peas, water and dill and season with a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the water has evaporated and the peas are very tender, about 45 minutes. Serve hot.
Make Ahead
The peas can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.
