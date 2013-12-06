Braised Peas with Dill
It may seem that cooking peas for more than a few minutes would destroy their flavor, but this long-simmered dish is not to be missed. Try this cooking method with other vegetables, such as green beans or shredded leafy greens. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup olive oil
  • 3 medium red onions, finely chopped
  • Five 10-ounce boxes frozen peas
  • 6 cups water
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the peas, water and dill and season with a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the water has evaporated and the peas are very tender, about 45 minutes. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The peas can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

