Braised Peas with Dill

Step

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the peas, water and dill and season with a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the water has evaporated and the peas are very tender, about 45 minutes. Serve hot.