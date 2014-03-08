Braised Lamb Neck with Turnip

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. In a casserole, heat the oil, add the lamb and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, 10 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 2 Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the casserole. Add the celery, carrot, onion, turnip, tomato paste and anchovy and cook, stirring, until the vegetables just start to soften. Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits, and simmer for 3 minutes. Add the stock, raisins and herb bundle and bring to a boil.