Braised Lamb Neck with Turnip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Tony Maws
April 2014

Lamb necks, an underappreciated cut, are fantastic when braised, such as in this homey stew from Boston chef Tony Maws. The meat gets succulent and tender as it cooks in the slightly sweet braising liquid flavored with white wine and fresh herbs, while the neck bones, in turn, intensify and flavor the broth. Slideshow: Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • Six 1 1/2-inch-thick, bone-in lamb necks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 turnip, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 anchovy fillet
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup raisins
  • 1 bay leaf, and 1 sprig of parsley, cilantro and rosemary, tied in a cheesecloth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. In a casserole, heat the oil, add the lamb and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, 10 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the casserole. Add the celery, carrot, onion, turnip, tomato paste and anchovy and cook, stirring, until the vegetables just start to soften. Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits, and simmer for 3 minutes. Add the stock, raisins and herb bundle and bring to a boil.

Step 3    

Return the lamb to the casserole, cover and braise in the oven for 2 hours, until the meat is very tender. Discard the herb bundle and season with salt and pepper. Serve.

Make Ahead

The lamb stew can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Serve With

Buttered noodles.

Suggested Pairing

Oregon Pinot Noir.

