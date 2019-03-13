Braised Lamb with Garlic, Wine, and Lovage

Step 1

Roughly grind coriander seeds, peppercorns, and cloves with a mortar and pestle; set aside. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add lamb pieces in a single layer, working in batches if needed, and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Add onion, salt, and coriander mixture. Cook, stirring occasionally, until spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add wine, 1 tablespoon lovage, sage leaves, bay leaves, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Stir in passata, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until lamb is tender, about 2 hours.