Braised Lamb with Garlic, Wine, and Lovage
Greg Dupree
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Zakary Pelaccio
April 2019

This simple braise yields fork-tender lamb in just 2 hours. Lovage, a perennial herb that smells and tastes similar to celery, is sometimes available at specialty grocery stores or farmers markets; celery leaves make a fine substitute.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds 
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns 
  • 4 whole cloves 
  • 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided 
  • 1 (2-pound) boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium (10-ounce) white onion, thinly sliced (about 2 1/2 cups) 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine 
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh lovage leaves or celery leaves, divided 
  • 6 fresh sage leaves 
  • 2 fresh bay leaves 
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed 
  • 1 3/4 cups tomato passata or strained tomatoes
  • 6 (2 1/2-ounce) day-old bread slices 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roughly grind coriander seeds, peppercorns, and cloves with a mortar and pestle; set aside. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add lamb pieces in a single layer, working in batches if needed, and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Add onion, salt, and coriander mixture. Cook, stirring occasionally, until spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add wine, 1 tablespoon lovage, sage leaves, bay leaves, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Stir in passata, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until lamb is tender, about 2 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat broiler to high with rack in middle of oven. Uncover lamb, and cook over medium-low until sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes, skimming off fat as needed. Brush 1 side of bread slices evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and place on a baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until lightly toasted, about 6 minutes. Serve braised lamb and sauce over bread; sprinkle with remaining 3 tablespoons lovage.

Suggested Pairing

Smoky, juicy Lazio red.

