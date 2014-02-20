Braised Kale with Bacon and Apples

Everything is better with bacon, including this fall-inspired braised kale with Granny Smith apples. Slideshow: Fall Produce Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the bacon in a large Dutch oven over moderate heat. Sauté the bacon for five minutes, until just beginning to brown. Add the onion and apples and cook for five more minutes, until the onions are soft and translucent.
Step 2
Add the kale, apple cider, salt and pepper. Toss and cover. Cook for 10 minutes over moderate heat. Season to taste with more salt and pepper if necessary, and serve.
