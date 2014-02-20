Braised Kale with Bacon and Apples
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
September 2014

Everything is better with bacon, including this fall-inspired braised kale with Granny Smith apples. Slideshow: Fall Produce Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup thinly sliced white onion
  • 2 medium Granny Smith apples, cored and diced
  • 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the bacon in a large Dutch oven over moderate heat. Sauté the bacon for five minutes, until just beginning to brown. Add the onion and apples and cook for five more minutes, until the onions are soft and translucent.

Step 2    

Add the kale, apple cider, salt and pepper. Toss and cover. Cook for 10 minutes over moderate heat. Season to taste with more salt and pepper if necessary, and serve.

