Braised Endive in Cream Sauce
Hirsheimer and Hamilton
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer
March 2018

Belgian endive has a pleasant crunch and bitterness when served raw, but we also like its gentler, sweeter side. A braise in chicken stock removes the bitter edge from the leaves and makes them supple and tender, while a generous splash of cream mellows and enriches this dish from Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer. Slideshow: More Braising Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 heads (about 1 1/2 pounds) whole Belgian endive, trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 2 large tarragon sprigs, divided
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt butter in a large nonreactive sauté pan over medium. Add endives; season with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Reduce heat to low. Add stock and 1 tarragon sprig. Cover and cook until endives are tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer endives to a plate.

Step 3    

Return pan to medium-high. Stir in the cream and cook, stirring often, until sauce has reduced to about 1/4 cup and coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 4    

Spoon the cream sauce onto a warm serving platter and arrange endives on top. Garnish with leaves from remaining tarragon sprig.

