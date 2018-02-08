Braised Endive in Cream Sauce

Belgian endive has a pleasant crunch and bitterness when served raw, but we also like its gentler, sweeter side. A braise in chicken stock removes the bitter edge from the leaves and makes them supple and tender, while a generous splash of cream mellows and enriches this dish from Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer. Slideshow: More Braising Recipes
How to Make It
Melt butter in a large nonreactive sauté pan over medium. Add endives; season with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Add stock and 1 tarragon sprig. Cover and cook until endives are tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer endives to a plate.
Return pan to medium-high. Stir in the cream and cook, stirring often, until sauce has reduced to about 1/4 cup and coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes.
Spoon the cream sauce onto a warm serving platter and arrange endives on top. Garnish with leaves from remaining tarragon sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5