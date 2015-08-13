Braised Eggplant with Garlic

This make-ahead Turkish vegetarian main dish gets robust flavor from onion, tomato, peppers and lots of garlic. Slideshow: More Turkish Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the onions with the tomato, garlic, peppers, parsley, sugar and 2 teaspoons of salt. Using your hands, knead the mixture until it is softened and well blended.
Peel the eggplants lengthwise at 1/2-inch intervals to create stripes. On one half of each eggplant, make 4 lengthwise slits halfway through the flesh. Rub the eggplants all over and in the slits with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Arrange the eggplants slit side up in an ovenproof baking dish just large enough to hold them in a single layer. Spoon the filling liberally into the slits; some will spill out. Drizzle the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil over the eggplants and add 1/2 cup of water to the baking dish. Cover and bake for about 1 hour, until the eggplants are completely tender. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Country bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5