Braised Eggplant with Garlic

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the onions with the tomato, garlic, peppers, parsley, sugar and 2 teaspoons of salt. Using your hands, knead the mixture until it is softened and well blended.

Step 2 Peel the eggplants lengthwise at 1/2-inch intervals to create stripes. On one half of each eggplant, make 4 lengthwise slits halfway through the flesh. Rub the eggplants all over and in the slits with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.