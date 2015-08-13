Braised Eggplant with Garlic
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

This make-ahead Turkish vegetarian main dish gets robust flavor from onion, tomato, peppers and lots of garlic. Slideshow: More Turkish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium onions, finely chopped (2 cups)
  • 1 medium tomato, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 long green peppers, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 Italian baby eggplants (2 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the onions with the tomato, garlic, peppers, parsley, sugar and 2 teaspoons of salt. Using your hands, knead the mixture until it is softened and well blended.

Step 2    

Peel the eggplants lengthwise at 1/2-inch intervals to create stripes. On one half of each eggplant, make 4 lengthwise slits halfway through the flesh. Rub the eggplants  all over and in the slits with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Arrange the eggplants slit side up in an ovenproof baking dish just large enough to hold them in a single layer. Spoon the filling liberally into the slits; some will spill out. Drizzle the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil over the eggplants and add 1/2 cup of water to the baking dish. Cover and bake for about  1 hour, until the eggplants are completely tender. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The finished dish can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Country bread. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up