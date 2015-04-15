Braised Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, Porcini and Dried Cherries

This chicken, cooked in a garlic-infused sour cream sauce on a bed of sliced potatoes, is based on a traditional Russian dish. Plus: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add the whole garlic cloves and cook over low heat, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 5 minutes. Add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until reduced to 2 cups, about 1 hour. Strain the garlic broth into a bowl.
In another bowl, whisk 1 cup of the garlic broth with the sour cream and porcini and season with salt; reserve the remaining garlic broth for another use.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the chicken with salt and cook over moderate heat until golden all over, about 10 minutes total. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the oil in the skillet. Arrange the potato slices in the pan, overlapping them slightly. Set the chicken skin side down on top of the potatoes. Scatter the cherries and crushed garlic around the chicken and pour the garlic sauce with porcini on top. Roast the chicken for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 300° and roast for about 45 minutes longer, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through.
Preheat the broiler and arrange the rack 6 inches from the heat. Turn the chicken skin side up and broil until the skin is golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Garnish with celery leaves and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Author Name: Ciara753
Review Body: I will try this for the first time and i'm a little bit nervous on how it will turn out. My mom loves chicken so I will be using this recipe for her. Cross finger for this.
Date Published: 2016-08-07
Author Name: Emma11195
Review Body: Oh man! This is perfect for our lunch party tomorrow! What can you recommend on desserts that would pair well for this dish? Thank you
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-20
Author Name: CHIPIE
Review Body: I miss the celery on the last part but still came out very good. I'm so happy!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-21
Author Name: magill
Review Body: I don't want to be one of those annoying people who say what they changed and substituted in the recipe. So I will say that I made this according to the recipe and have since adapted it to simplify it a bit. And I have learned that yukon gold potatoes will never cook, no matter how long or how much liquid, and the chicken does not need to cook as long as the potatoes. But otherwise, this recipe is a keeper and why I will renew my magazine subscription.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-18
Author Name: Jetmorrison
Review Body: I don't have the courage to chop the whole thing up so no braised chicken thigh for now. I still need to go to grocery to buy pieces and start making this. Thank you for the recipe!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-20