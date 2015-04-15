Braised Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, Porcini and Dried Cherries

Author Name: Ciara753 Review Body: I will try this for the first time and i'm a little bit nervous on how it will turn out. My mom loves chicken so I will be using this recipe for her. Cross finger for this. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-07

Author Name: Emma11195 Review Body: Oh man! This is perfect for our lunch party tomorrow! What can you recommend on desserts that would pair well for this dish? Thank you Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-20

Author Name: CHIPIE Review Body: I miss the celery on the last part but still came out very good. I'm so happy! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-21

Author Name: magill Review Body: I don't want to be one of those annoying people who say what they changed and substituted in the recipe. So I will say that I made this according to the recipe and have since adapted it to simplify it a bit. And I have learned that yukon gold potatoes will never cook, no matter how long or how much liquid, and the chicken does not need to cook as long as the potatoes. But otherwise, this recipe is a keeper and why I will renew my magazine subscription. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-18