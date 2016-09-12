Braised Chicken  Thighs with Marinated Artichokes 

For maximum flavor, Naomi Pomeroy doesn’t just roast chicken thighs. Instead, she crisps the skin, then braises the pieces in a supertasty mix of marinated artichokes, olives, sherry, garlic, lemon and thyme. Slideshow: Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet or black steel pan, heat the oil. Add half of the chicken skin side down and top the pieces (not the pan) with a pot lid; cook over moderate heat until browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer skin side up to a large baking dish. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Scatter the artichoke hearts, olives, garlic, lemon slices and thyme in the baking dish.
Pour off the fat from the skillet. Add the artichoke brine, stock, sherry and fish sauce; bring to a boil. Stir in 1 teaspoon of salt, then pour the mixture around the chicken. Cover tightly with foil and braise in the oven for 1 hour, until the chicken is very tender.
Uncover and increase the oven temperature to 400°. Roast the chicken for 15 minutes longer, until the skin is crisp.
Discard the thyme. Transfer to plates and serve.
Notes
Look for a natural sea salt with small crystals--it coats food more evenly.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 7
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Laura Brandon
Review Body: This dish is delicious. It is easy to make in advance and rewarm, too, which is nice. We skipped the salt in the sauce.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-08
Author Name: Marilyn R. Kroner
Review Body: I followed this recipe carefully, and it came out very salty - and I love salt. It had to be from the artichokes and olives. I had high hopes for this one, but it's not something I could serve guests. Would appreciate any suggestions.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-10-06
Author Name: Dwlingle
Review Body: My family asked me to make this dish twice in one week because they loved it. I used my own chicken broth (Silver Palate's Berta's chicken stock recipe), and reduced the preseasoning to a sprinkle of coarse salt and a few grinds of pepper on the skin side of the thighs. I also added two more heads of garlic (makes a tasty leftover on a baguette). I kept the rest of the recipe as written. Don't give up on this recipe if you find it too salty. There are several places you might cut back--use no-sodium broth, reduce preseasoning, omit salt added to the sauce, rinse the olives and artichokes a little before using. I just don't recommend adjusting the fish sauce. There is too much good here to pass up--tart lemon, crispy chicken skin, tangy marinated artichokes, soft buttery garlic, grassy green olives. And it's even better the next day, with that sauce spooned over boiled new potatoes...
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-23
Author Name: gengirl579
Review Body: Very fresh and good! We left out the fish sauce, so the saltiness was perfect. The leftover olives are a fantastic snack the next day after sitting in the sauce.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Those marinated artichokes look amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: this is a hit! made this several times for my family and others, easy and quick and always delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-16
Author Name: Julie Wellington
Review Body: I've made this recipe 4 times now and I'm making it again tonight . It is my new "go to" recipe when I want to make something that is delicious and easy for a dinner party. We love artichoke hearts and garlic so we double the amount, and the saltiness of the olive and fish sauce are just right. I don't use sea salt often , so I stick with kosher salt to taste. This is an AWESOME recipe with lots of umami flavors. Thanks and hats off to Naomi Pomeroy !
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-27