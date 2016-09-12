Braised Chicken  Thighs with Marinated Artichokes 
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Naomi Pomeroy
October 2016

For maximum flavor, Naomi Pomeroy doesn’t just roast chicken thighs. Instead, she crisps the skin, then braises the pieces in a supertasty mix of marinated artichokes, olives, sherry, garlic, lemon and thyme. Slideshow: Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (3 3/4 pounds)
  • Sea salt and pepper (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 15 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, plus 1/4 cup brine from the jar
  • 1 cup Castelvetrano olives
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup semidry sherry, such as amontillado
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet or black steel pan, heat the oil. Add half of the chicken skin side down and top the pieces (not the pan) with a pot lid; cook over moderate heat until browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer skin side up to a large baking dish. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Scatter the artichoke hearts, olives, garlic, lemon slices and thyme in the baking dish.

Step 2    

Pour off the fat from the skillet. Add the artichoke brine, stock, sherry and fish sauce; bring to a boil. Stir in 1 teaspoon of salt, then pour the mixture around the chicken. Cover tightly with foil and braise in the oven for 1 hour, until the chicken is very tender.

Step 3    

Uncover and increase the oven temperature to 400°. Roast the chicken for 15 minutes longer, until the skin is crisp.
Discard the thyme. Transfer to plates and serve.

Notes

Look for a natural sea salt with small crystals--it coats food more evenly. 

Suggested Pairing

California Dolcetto: 2013 Palmina Santa Barbara County

