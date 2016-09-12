Braised Chicken  Thighs with Marinated Artichokes 

Author Name: Laura Brandon Review Body: This dish is delicious. It is easy to make in advance and rewarm, too, which is nice. We skipped the salt in the sauce. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-10-08

Author Name: Marilyn R. Kroner Review Body: I followed this recipe carefully, and it came out very salty - and I love salt. It had to be from the artichokes and olives. I had high hopes for this one, but it's not something I could serve guests. Would appreciate any suggestions. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-10-06

Author Name: Dwlingle Review Body: My family asked me to make this dish twice in one week because they loved it. I used my own chicken broth (Silver Palate's Berta's chicken stock recipe), and reduced the preseasoning to a sprinkle of coarse salt and a few grinds of pepper on the skin side of the thighs. I also added two more heads of garlic (makes a tasty leftover on a baguette). I kept the rest of the recipe as written. Don't give up on this recipe if you find it too salty. There are several places you might cut back--use no-sodium broth, reduce preseasoning, omit salt added to the sauce, rinse the olives and artichokes a little before using. I just don't recommend adjusting the fish sauce. There is too much good here to pass up--tart lemon, crispy chicken skin, tangy marinated artichokes, soft buttery garlic, grassy green olives. And it's even better the next day, with that sauce spooned over boiled new potatoes... Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-10-23

Author Name: gengirl579 Review Body: Very fresh and good! We left out the fish sauce, so the saltiness was perfect. The leftover olives are a fantastic snack the next day after sitting in the sauce. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-03-22

Author Name: ArthurReeds Review Body: Those marinated artichokes look amazing! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-07-16

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: this is a hit! made this several times for my family and others, easy and quick and always delicious! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-16