Braised Chicken Thighs with Apples and Wild Rice
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Erick Harcey
February 2018

Erick Harcey, one of Minneapolis’ most celebrated chefs, serves this braised chicken with his supreme riff on Rice-A-Roni. Tart Granny Smith apples and cider vinegar not only tenderize the chicken thighs but also act as the base for the incredible sauce. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • 4 ounces vermicelli, broken into 1 / 2 -inch pieces 
  • 4 shallots, minced 
  • 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced, divided 
  • 9 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided 
  • 2 cups wild rice (12 ounces) 
  • 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder 
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 
  • 6 tablespoons minced chives, divided 
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped thyme, divided 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 
  • 3 Granny Smith apples, 2 apples cored and diced, 1 apple halved, cored, and thinly sliced 
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced 
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 cups lightly packed baby arugula 
  • 2 cups lightly packed watercress 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, warm 3 tablespoons oil over moderate heat. Add  vermicelli and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer vermicelli to a bowl. Add minced shallots and half of garlic to pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until just soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add vermicelli, 6 cups broth, wild rice, and bouillon, and bring to a boil over high. Cover and simmer over low heat until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter, 3 tablespoons chives, parsley, and 1 tablespoon thyme; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over moderately high heat until shimmering. Add half of chicken to skillet, skin side down, and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken.  

Step 3    

Add diced apples, remaining half of garlic, and sliced shallots to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Stir in vinegar, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to a boil and cook until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 3 cups broth, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then nestle chicken in sauce, skin side up. Transfer skillet to preheated oven, and braise until chicken is cooked through and very tender, about 45 minutes. 

Step 4    

Remove from oven and place chicken thighs on a plate. Set skillet with sauce over moderate heat and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Whisk in cream and remaining 3 tablespoons butter until incorporated. Stir in remaining 3 tablespoons chives and remaining 1 tablespoon thyme, and season with salt and pepper. Return chicken, skin side up, to sauce. 

Step 5    

In a medium bowl, toss together arugula, watercress, sliced apple, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Transfer chicken to plate; serve with sauce, salad, and wild rice.  

