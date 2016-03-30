Braised Chicken with Fava Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, mix 1 1/2 teaspoons of the baharat with 1 tablespoon of salt. Rub the mixture all over the chicken legs and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 250°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add 3 of the chicken legs and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned, 10 minutes; transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken, then pour off the fat.

Step 3 Add the onion and 1 lemon half to the casserole cut side down and cook over moderately high heat until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the bay leaf and sherry and scrape up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Return the chicken and its juices to the casserole. Add the stock, the remaining 1 teaspoon of baharat and 3/4 teaspoon of salt; bring to a simmer. Cover and braise in the oven until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Step 4 Transfer the chicken legs to a plate and let cool slightly; discard the onion, lemon half and bay leaf. Skim the fat off the braising liquid, then simmer over moderately high heat until reduced by one-fourth, 8 to 10 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Discard the chicken skin and bones and pull the meat into large chunks; return the meat to the braising liquid and keep warm.

Step 5 Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans for 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the fava beans and peel off the skins.